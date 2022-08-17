HomeTech NewsNothing CEO pins Lenovo for copying Ear 1 design and web compares...

Nothing CEO pins Lenovo for copying Ear 1 design and web compares Phone 1 to iPhone

Carl Pei, founder and CEO of Nothing, seems to be aware that Lenovo has just launched new wireless headphones with a transparent design reminiscent of the Nothing Ear 1. On Wednesday morning (17), the entrepreneur published the images of rival accessories on his Twitter and teased: “Beautiful headphones, Lenovo”.

Lenovo ThinkPlus is a new pair of headphones truly wireless arriving in a transparent case that resembles acrylic material. The accessories have well-defined shapes that are reminiscent of the Nothing Ear 1 look.

While some fans agreed with Carl Pei’s “pins” several people reacted negatively and signaled that Nothing is not a great example in this regard. Users posted images comparing the Nothing Phone 1 — popular due to its “quirky” look — to the iphone 12, showing the cellphone similarities.

Sony could raise the price of PS5, we tell you why

Nothing Ear 1 doesn’t have a unique design either, according to netizens. Some even published images that compare the London-based brand headphones to the “Ghost Edition” versions of the JBL Tune 225TWS, which have a transparent charging case.

Just before the Phone 1 presentation event, Carl Pei said that Nothing would be “the best alternative to Apple” in the Android world, and the brand really stands out for its unconventional language, but certain choices still leave the public with a great question mark over the head, such as the absence of the charger in the box.

Nothing is mysterious about the launch of new products, but the expectation is that its next bet is the Ear 1 Stick, a simpler and more affordable version of its headset that should bring IP54 certification and Bluetooth 5.2.

Nothing Phone 1 specs

Copying-Ear-1-design-and.jpeg" width="660">

  • 6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution
  • Display with hole and adaptive rate of 120 Hz
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Platform
  • Adreno 642L GPU
  • 8GB or 12GB RAM
  • 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
  • 16 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS and EIS)
    • Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor (f/2.2, Macro mode and EIS)
  • 5G connection, Dual-SIM, stereo sound, IP53, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual-band WiFi
  • 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging
  • Android 12 with NothingOS interface
  • Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm
  • Weight: 193.5g
