“Garcia!”: HBO Max’s new Spanish production of superheroes launches preview

Rarely do Spanish-speaking countries bet on s in which the protagonists are superheroes and this year Spain will launch a series in which a cryogenically frozen agent will be the star of the project.

Is about !the new bet of hbo max made in Spain and of which he has just released a , before this project has its world premiere at the fantastic fest of Austin in September and days later in Sitges.

The protagonist discovers super agent García, a man who was created in the 50s by General Franco’s secret services. (HBOMax)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago Garcia Y louis buststhe series is set in the aforementioned European country at the present time, which in fiction is divided and on the verge of political chaos.

The story follows a dogged investigative reporter, Antonia (Veki Velilla), who stumbles upon a decades-old conspiracy: the existence of this frozen agent, Garcia (Francis Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by the fascist secret services of General Frank.

The six-part series will premiere next October.

After having spent more than sixty years in a deep sleep, Antonia awaken this perfect soldier with incredible physical strength, programmed to obey orders without question. The hero is disoriented and confused.

It is at that moment that he must join the protagonist to try to overthrow and dismantle the newly discovered political machinery that threatens to end democracy in favor of a new and brutal dictatorship in that country.

The Spanish actress Veki Velilla plays Antonia, a reporter who wakes up the agent. (HBOMax)

Sarah Antuna (victim number 8) Y Charles of Pando (heirs) are the co-creators and writers of the series, while Eugene Mira (grand-piano) directs the six episodes that make up the first season.

The protagonists are also joined by a cast of Spanish actors made up of Emilio Gutierrez Caba, Francisco Reyes, Nico Romero, Helium Pedregal, mario pardo, Mike Molina, Marina Gatell, Pepe Leisure Y Silvia Abascal.

The series is based on the graphic novel by Santiago García and Luis Bustos. (Astiberri Publishers)

Michael Salvat, Steve Matthews Y Anthony Rootthe minds behind the success of the horror thriller 30 coins of alex churchhave teamed up again as executive producers of the series that is produced by Zeta Studios for hbo max and that will premiere in October of this year on the streaming service.

This is not the only novel Santiago Garcia which has been adapted to the screen, Netflix also acquired the rights to The neighbora series that the platform launched in 2019 and had two seasons, until its end in 2021.

Francisco Ortiz, who has participated in series like “El Cid”, will be García. (Prime Video)

