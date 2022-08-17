Apple releases fourth public beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9

Update (8/17/2022) – HA

The beta of iOS 16, 16, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9 is now available to the public who subscribed to ’s beta program. The new software should be very similar to what was released last Monday (8), but it brings some highlights to the devices. New features in iOS 16 include a lock screen with widget support and additional customization that makes it possible to edit or delete iMessages messages and a new Apple Pay Later installment plan. In iPadOS 16, Stage Manager allows users to take advantage of windowed multitasking.





In tvOS 16, the updates are aimed at stability and performance improvements, and brings additional game controller support, new Smart Home features, as well as greater compatibility between devices. watchOS 9 brings new views for your personalized workouts and an app to track and create medication reminders. Interested parties can enroll in Apple's Beta Software Program to gain access to new betas. The iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas have a build number of 20A5349b, replacing the previous build, 20A5339d. On tvOS 16 it is version 20J5366a, replacing version 20J5355f, and on watchOS 9 it is build number 20R5353a, replacing 20R5343e.

Apple releases new public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16 and macOS 13

Update (08/08/2022) – by DT

This Monday (8), the apple released new public betas for its upcoming iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16 and macOS 13 operating systems, as well as a new variant for O Xcode 14, aimed at developers. The new public betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 have the ID 20A5339d. already the compilation macOS Ventura 13 version is 22A5321d, watchOS 9 version is 20R5343e, and tvOS version is variant 16 20J5355f.





The builds available today arrive a few days after the release of previous beta versions and are intended to test the stability of new features that will come in Apple’s operating systems. It should be noted that, as these are test versions, errors can happen. Therefore it is recommended to install on secondary devices. The stable versions of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are expected to arrive in September, but iPadOS 16 could be delayed to October.

Update (07/28/2022) – EB Apple launches second public beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16 and macOS 13

Yesterday Apple released the 4th beta version of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and tvOS 16 and today the company is releasing the second public beta of these systems, which should be the same released on July 27th. In this way, these versions are identified by the same builds for all devices.





Unfortunately, there is no official change list yet, but this release should include several known bug fixes for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and tvOS 16 beta, so we recommend that you install it as soon as possible. To use them, you must join Apple's Beta Software Program through the link below: Apple Beta Software Program — access It is always worth remembering that it is not recommended to use beta versions on major devices, as bugs can compromise the use of the device and even cause the loss of personal data.

Update (07/27/2022) – by DT Apple releases the 4th beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and tvOS 16

This Wednesday (27), the apple released the fourth beta build of its upcoming operating systems iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and tvOS 16. These trial versions were made available to developers enrolled in the Apple program. THE compilation of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 have the identification 20A5328h, the new beta for the macOS Ventura 13 is 22A5311f and from tvOS 16 it is 20J5344f. The release took place three weeks after the availability of the third versions. Testing started in June.





Apple also released the fourth beta of Xcode 14, identified as 14A5284g, but there is still no information about the next test build for watchOS 9. It is worth noting that the new systems also are already in public beta, but in previous versions. Anyone interested in installing, be very careful, as they are test builds, so errors can happen. Remembering that Apple’s schedule is to launch its new systems for all users between September and October this year.

Original text (06/07/2022) Apple Releases First Beta Version of iOS 16 for Developers; Public trials begin in July

Apple released last Monday (06) the first beta version of iOS 16, the next major update to the iPhone operating system. The software compilation was made available on the official website of big tech shortly after its official presentation at WWDC 2022, the stage for the presentation of several innovations in the ecosystem. The beta is now available to Beta Software Program members, allowing developers to review what’s new that can be exploited for their applications and, of course, try out the new lock screen design and privacy features in advance. According to Apple, versions public betas will be released in July.

With the release of the closed beta, the developers released some news that Apple did not comment during WWDC 2022, such as the possibility of unlocking the phone horizontally with Face ID, haptic feedback for the iPhone keyboard and much more. It is always worth noting that beta versions of iOS 16 are often unstable and have constant errors, so it is recommended that the test operating system be installed on a cell phone other than the one for personal use.

The release of the stable version of iOS 16 should coincide with the presentation of the iPhone 14, that is, possibly in mid-September. Soon, we will also know the first impressions of iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16.

