Notable improvements for Windows 10, a Lidl electric car, this is the recap ‘of the week

Update numbered 19044.1862 improves IOPS performance, Elaris Finn is now available.e in Germany, a study reveals that piracy limits the poverty of a country, this is the ’ of the week.

This week, Microsoft released its new Windows 10 update while Lidl started selling its new electric car, the Elaris Finn, in Germany. While an electric scooter user was spotted on the highway at more than 100 km / h, SACEM claims copyright from Airbnb landlords and a study reveals that piracy would be able to lift a country out of poverty .

Elaris Finn now available in Germany

Made in China and sold there since 2019, the Elaris Finn has now been marketed in Germany for a few days. Lidl continues to try to develop its electric car segment, and the German giant’s first model is very reminiscent of the Smart, which is light and can reach 115 km/h. The monthly “Like2Drive” subscription is 222 euros, but you You can also buy the vehicle for an amount of 20,330 euros.

110 Km/h on an electric scooter on the highway

It was on Reddit that the video of a young woman driving at more than 110 Kh / h on the highway was shared. It was the driver of a car driving behind her who recorded the video, thus proving the excessive speed at which the scooter was traveling. Besides a helmet, we can see that the woman riding the small machine is not wearing any protective equipment and is therefore taking a huge risk.

Microsoft perfects Windows 10

On Tuesday, July 19, Microsoft released a new Windows 10 update, available for Insiders only for now. The build, numbered 19044.1862, improves performance Input/Output Operations per Second and therefore boosts the capacities of hard drives and SSDs. Via this new update, the Redmond company also corrects many problems.

SACEM takes on Airbnb landlords

If you own an apartment that you rent out on Airbnb, this news should interest you. Indeed, SACEM has decided to claim royalties from landlords when they own a television, radio or CD player in rented accommodation. SACEM has proposed a flat rate of 198 euros per year and is threatening to sanction lessors with a fine of 300,000 euros in the event of refusal to pay royalties. That being said, you don’t actually have to pay if you don’t have a satellite dish.

A study reveals the benefits of hacking

The Balkan Journal of Social Sciences has shared the results of a study conducted to understand the possible link between piracy and a country’s overall economy. By analyzing the effect of piracy in Latin America, for example, researchers have found that piracy may ultimately help some populations lift themselves out of poverty. By hacking software like Office or Adobe suites, the inhabitants are trained and can thus acquire skills.

Our tests of the day

2/5 for the Intel Arc 380 graphics card

In addition to decent performance at 1080p and an attractive price, the Intel Arc 380 is far from up to par and will have a hard time winning against the RX 6400 for example. Intel offers here a graphics card that does not provide any innovative functionality, its consumption is high and it makes a very unpleasant high-pitched noise. Intel fails to convince us with this Arc 380.

Realme GT Neo 3T: better and less good than its predecessor

You are looking for a gaming smartphone at a low price, Realme once again offers an interesting product with the GT Neo 3T. We like its power, the colorimetry of the screen improved compared to the GT Neo 2, its excellent economy or the stability of the platform and the good control of the temperature. However, we regret that the photo quality has been revised downwards compared to the GT Neo 2 and we note that the charge is slower between 80% and 100%.

Pleasantly surprised by the Nissan Ariya

The Ariya is Nissan’s first electric crossover and this vehicle has won us over overall. In addition to the unsuitable ergonomics of the driving position and a driving assistance system that is a little too loud, Nissan is offering a quality vehicle with a unique design. We appreciate its controlled consumption and the fact that the Ariya can charge in 22 kW on AC chargers and up to 130 kW in DC. Note that the presence of a video mode in the central mirror seemed unnecessary to us and that the classic mirror mode remains our favorite.

