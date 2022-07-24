Web Tips: Vivid GIFs, Small Requests, Mood Boards

With our web tips, you can bring images to life with GIFs, design mood , and get an overview of the jumble of government documents.

Paint GIFs

eatmy.art

Sometimes a GIF is a better way to express a chat response than many words. If you don’t use ready-made GIFs and prefer to draw them yourself instead, you have to laboriously scan your works, cut them to the right format and feed them to an appropriate program. Only then do the hand-painted pictures come to life. It’s faster with Arteater.

The website offers various templates that correspond to the individual frames of the later GIFs. You print out the templates and draw your pictures into them. Then all you have to do is take a picture of it with your smartphone and upload it to the website. Arteater automatically recognizes the individual frames, assembles the GIF from them and adds effects such as blur attack, ping pong or wobble if desired. Which effect causes what? Just try.





Browse small requests

dokukratie.de

fragdenstaat.de

The German state produces a lot of information: expert opinions from the scientific services of the Bundestag, answers to questions from members of parliament and documents from investigative committees. Much of it has been published. However, journalists, scientists and activists have to rummage through many different, sometimes miserable databases in search of a specific piece of information. The nonprofit Open Knowledge Foundation, which also Fragdenstaat.de operates, wants to change that with the Dokukratie project.

The website centrally collects the above documents. For example, you can currently find all small inquiries including answers from the federal and state governments via the search function. Two additional search fields lead to more than 3,800 attachments from the Bundestag investigative committees and more than 10,000 reports from the scientific services. In addition, the Dokukratie project provides the scrapers that scan the websites on GitHub. Users can continue to use them and adapt them to other projects. The makers hope that problems with the scraper will be quickly discovered and fixed. Problems arise, for example, when government websites are changed and the previous links no longer work. In the end, in 2020, also KleineQueryen.de died. It was not affordable for the volunteer project to react to the constantly changing programming of the parliamentary websites and to adapt its own website.







capture mood

set.new

Mood boards help with many creative projects. You collect pictures, photos and much more on them on a specific topic – for example everything to do with holidays in nature. The website set.new helps when it comes to getting a result quickly. You add images from the Internet or from your own hard drive using copy & paste. If desired, the application removes the background of the image so that you can concentrate on the subject. This works surprisingly well if the image is not too complex.

You don’t have to register. However, the mood boards then disappear from the server after 14 days. If you want to keep your drafts or edit them later, you have to register. But you get the studio version, which brings more tools and saves mood boards permanently. The web app is currently in beta and the studio is free to use.

