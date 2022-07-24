“Shazam! The fury of the gods ”: the explosive first trailer of the sequel was known

The trailer has arrived Shazam! the fury of the gods (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and finally we will know the continuation of the story of Billy Batson. In this , the teenager questions his role as a superhero and compares himself to other big names in DC Comics like Aquaman, Flash and Batman. What makes him someone interesting and admirable? Well, not much, but he will have to rediscover his true potential in this adventure where he will be confronted against the powerful Daughters of Atlas.

During the panel of the tape in the Comic-Con 2022was shown this advance of the film that will be screened in theaters in December this year . The preview starts with billy batson transformed into his adult and heroic version in a therapy session in which he asks himself what makes him special and compares himself with other members of the League of Justice. At the moment, his only task is to keep his team together.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is the sequel to the original movie that was released in 2019. (Warner Bros.)

While he lives in the daily routine, the villains of this second part appear: the Daughters of Atlas. They could cause terrible damage on Earth if Billy and his adoptive family don’t stop them, something that won’t be so easy even if they have great abilities granted by the old gods. Action and comedy are not lacking, a mix that made the success of the original film possible within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Zachary Levi Y Ash Angel they return to their leading roles respectively as Shazam and Billy Batson in Shazam! the fury of the gods. The cast also includes Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, DJ Cotrona, Grace Fulton, Marta Milans cooper andrews Y Djimon Hounsou. For this installment, they joined Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren Y Lucy Liu.

The actors of the original cast were kept in the second installment. (Warner Bros.)

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden in collaboration with Chris Morgan. It should be noted that Sandberg and Gayden were behind the first part that was released in 2019. The project was produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman Y the suicide squad) and executive producers include Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Marcus Viscidi and Geoff Johns. The original character belongs to the comics of DC Comics and was devised by Bill Parker and CC Beck.

We will also see Rachel Zegler, who dazzled in the remake of "West Side Story" and will soon be the live-action Cinderella. (Warner Bros.)

Helen Mirren is one of the Daughters of Atlas, the villages in the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" storyline. (Warner Bros.)

Shazam! the fury of the gods It will be screened in theaters in Latin America later this year. It is expected that soon Warner Bros. announce an official release date.

