News at Uber to improve driver safety

The Uber platform has announced a series of innovations that will allow its drivers significant improvements in driving as well as increased safety. One of them specifically prevents left turns, a maneuver that can cause traffic accidents.

22% of traffic accidents in the United States are caused by improper left turns

These left turns, especially in urban environments, are a potential cause of accidents as the opposite lane is invaded. In fact, according to data from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the US body of the National Administration for Highway Traffic Safety), traffic accidents involving a vehicle performing a maneuver are estimated at 22%. turning left at an intersection.

To minimize the production of this type of accident, Uber has made the determination to include a redesign in the layout of the routes of their vehicles, reducing the number of left turns. From now on, the app will recommend routes where there are fewer of these types of turns, with the aim of reducing the accident rate and increasing safety.

From the platform they affirm that this restructuring of the routes will have a reduced impact on journey times but, in exchange, security will be increased and stress on Uber passengers and users will be reduced.

More control with audio and video recording for drivers

Another measure that Uber promotes to maintain control over the appropriate behavior of its drivers is the expansion of audio and video recording, which allows having a record in cases of inappropriate behavior. The resulting files will be encrypted and will only be stored on the user’s device. Uber drivers can report incidents to the platform, where authorized personnel will monitor the contents of the recordings to resolve the incident.

All these changes are beginning to be applied gradually in the United States in several large cities, as well as in a few cities in Brazil. It is unknown when they will reach other parts of the world.