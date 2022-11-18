Galaxy A54 has design revealed, detailed Dimensity 9200 and more | TC duty

The time has come for you to check out everything that happened in the world of technology in another edition of the TC Plantão. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read it or are looking for a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to stay well informed. In this week’s edition we have the report of a user who managed to circumvent the Android screen lock, Samsung cell phones becoming a preferred target for hackers and Europe becoming a preferred partner of Taiwan for the production of chips. In addition, the realme 10 5G was finally released, the Dimensity 9200 chipset was detailed and the Galaxy A54 had its final design confirmed in renders. - Advertisement - A lot, isn’t it? So scroll down the page to check it all out!

Android user finds way to bypass lock screen by accident

Cybersecurity researcher David Schütz accidentally found a way to bypass the lock screen on his Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 5 smartphones. Smartphones were fully up to date, but they allowed anyone with physical access to unlock them. Schütz says he discovered the glitch by accident after his Pixel 6 ran out of battery, entered his wrong PIN three times, and retrieved his locked SIM card using the PUK code. - Advertisement - To his surprise, after unlocking the SIM and selecting a new PIN, the device did not ask for the lock screen password, but only a fingerprint verification. The researcher continued testing, and when he tried to reproduce the crash without restarting the device and starting from an unlocked state, he found that it was also possible to bypass the fingerprint prompt, going straight to the home screen. In short: the attacker can simply use his own SIM card on the target device, disable biometric authentication (if blocked), enter the wrong PIN three times, provide the PUK number and access the victim’s device without restrictions. - Advertisement - The flaw hits all smartphones running Android versions 10, 11, 12 and 13 that have not been updated to the November 2022 patch.

Samsung Galaxy phones become targets for cybercriminals

Samsung Galaxy A50, A51 and S10 smartphones have become preferred victims of hackers thanks to a zero day security breach. According to researcher Maddie Stone, from Google Project Zero, the flaw only affects devices with processors from the Exynos line, since hackers gain access to the privilege to read and write to the kernel memory. Samsung has already released a fix for the flaws in 2021, but hackers are still exploiting the breach. Therefore, the researcher recommends that owners of these devices not install applications from unknown sources.

Realme 10 5G launches with Dimensity 700 and 50 MP camera

The realme 10 5G was launched last week and it promises to be a good option for anyone looking for their first smartphone with the new 5G network. With a design as striking as its 4G brother, the realme 10 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that has FHD Plus resolution and a 90 Hz rate. As for the processor, the realme 10 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and it should work with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The rear camera set of realme 10 5G consists of a 50 MP main lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a special lens dedicated to the use of Artificial Intelligence. Finally, there’s a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging and Android 12 running underneath realme UI 3.0. Initially announced in China, the realme 10 5G costs the equivalent of 975 reais in the most basic version. So far, there is no forecast for launch in Europe.

Europe looks to Taiwan to attract chip makers

According to information from last weekend, Europe entered Taiwan’s investment radar. This happened after a meeting of businessmen and representatives of our government with the island’s Ministry of Economic Affairs. According to the Taiwanese authorities, the island has the capacity to help Europe to develop the local semiconductor industry, since Taipei sees our country as its best partner in Latin America. This is because we have special tariff agreements with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay within Mercosur, something that facilitates the export of chips produced on national soil to these countries. Furthermore, the assembly of chips in Europe also has another advantage: it can expand the access of Taiwanese companies to the US market, given the physical proximity between the countries. However, at this first moment, no major investments were announced, since everything is being studied by the Taiwanese authorities. Of course, we hope to see TSMC or some other major manufacturer announce the construction of a factory in Europe, but everything must depend on tax incentives and opportunities offered by the Europeian government.

MediaTek details Dimensity 9200 and SD 8 Gen 2 hits the market

During the Executive Summit 2022 conference, MediaTek detailed the Dimensity 9200 chipset a little more. The Taiwanese manufacturer highlighted that it is the first chip to be manufactured in the second generation of TSMC’s 4 nm process. In addition, the hardware debuts Armv9 Gen 2 architecture, Cortex-X3 performance core and three Cortex-A715 cores. This chip also sees the first appearance of the Immortalis-G715 GPU. To complete, we have support for the new Wi-Fi 7 wireless internet standard. The chipset still promises 12% higher performance than the predecessor, while the new GPU delivers 32% higher performance than the previous generation, and with emphasis on 41% lower power consumption. The cooling system has also undergone improvements, and in terms of cameras, recording at night with the Dimensity 9200 – in 4K at 30 fps – consumes 25% less energy compared to the Dimensity 9000, in addition to having a noise reduction of 20 % higher at 10x zoom. At the event, MediaTek also announced the T800 5G modem, the Kompanio 520 and 528 chipsets for Chromebooks and a chip for Smart TVs called the Pentonic 1000. And Qualcomm also took advantage of the week to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with improvements over its predecessor such as support for Wi-Fi 7, RAY tracing in games and 8K video recording.

