New Affordable? Intel N95 chip leaks in benchmark with 4 cores up to 2.80 GHz

In July 2021 Intel discontinued the production of 10th generation Celeron and Pentium chips and everything indicates that both notebook lines should be retired for good in 2023. With that, speculation indicated that new processors may be announced and one of them may be the Intel N95, which was leaked in a benchmark test.

The test in question is Geekbench v5 and the chip appears to be an entry-level Alder Lake-N generation based CPU for entry-level quad-core notebooks with energy efficient cores ranging from 1.70 GHz to 2.80 GHz . L2 cache is 2MB and L3 is 6MB. The chip’s cores are based on the Gracement architecture.

That said, we can understand why this processor scored only 781 points in single-core and 1978 in multi-core, falling behind even the octa-core Intel Core i3-N305 ‘Alder Lake-N’.

Speaking of the competition, it is possible that this chip will perform similarly to the dual-core AMD Athlon Gold 7220U with Zen 2 cores at 2.40GHz-3.70GHz or even to the Athlon Silver 7120U.

It is worth mentioning that this appears to be a prototype of the chip, which means that the final model may have different specifications or even higher performance after refinements are applied by Intel.