OPPO Air Glass 2, announced these attractive and amazing smart glasses

Smart glasses are one of those products that most people wish existed, but it is not something very easy to achieve technically speaking. But there are companies that are firmly committed to them, such as OPPO. This Asian firm has just announced the second generation of a model that aims to be the right path to follow.

One of the things that attracts the attention of the new OPPO Air Glass 2 is its design. Aesthetically, they are similar to traditional horn-rimmed glasses. Therefore, they aim to be extremely comfortable to use and this is essential so that no one has any qualms when using the accessory we are talking about. Only the temples, where the hardware is integrated, are somewhat larger than usual, but this is something that does not stand out particularly. A good job done.

An additional important detail in this section is that the weight of this device remains in just 38 grams. Excellent, no matter how you look at it. Therefore, it is not foreseeable much additional fatigue to the one that exists when using a lifetime glasses.

New technology that is key in OPPO glasses

We talk about the use of integrate optical waveguide with resin lenses. This allows the glasses to be used to see well, correcting visual defects such as myopia, while LED microprojectors can be activated that display the information on the ‘crystals’. An intelligent and effective solution. By the way, this OPPO product does not lack so much microphones as speakersallowing a wide range of usage options such as making calls.

OPPO

Some of the functions that can be performed with the OPPO Air Glass 2 will be from checking the notifications that reach the phone with which the glasses are synchronized; going through being able to perform translations in real time; and, even, you will not lack possibilities in the navigation turn by turn (used for this by some of the hardware components of smartphones). Come on, all worthy of science fiction movies that, once again, are close to becoming reality.

arrival on the market

No date has been indicated for this, but it is normal for the OPPO Air Glass 2 to be a reality in the first quarter of 2023 (obviously, of the price without any trace), in order to follow an adequate cadence with respect to the previous generation. The truth is that this company is on the right track to offer users a useful and advanced device. And, the truth is that it is taking the lead over other manufacturers such as Samsung or Apple that, right now, are no longer the lion’s head in this market segment.

