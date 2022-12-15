YouTube Starts Testing “Add to Queue” Feature for Video Playback on Android and iOS

YouTube began testing this Thursday (15) the “Add to queue” function on Android and iOS phones and tablets. Already present in the web version of the platform, the resource allows add videos in a continuous playlistwithout the user having to finish watching a clip to select the next one.
Currently, the only way to watch your favorite autoplay videos on Android and iOS is to create a playlist with all the titles you want to watch. With the next update, the app will show a new option to play the clips in the video options menu. Shorts does not support the function.
To create a queue, just select the option “Add as last in queue” in the options menu (three dots) and the added videos will be played in the sequence in which they were selected. You can change the playback order by tapping on the two horizontal lines and sliding the title to the desired position in the list.
Only users who subscribe to the “Premium” service can test the new functionality of the app for Android and iOS. When activating the function in “Test new features”, it may take some time for YouTube to enable it, so it is recommended to force close the application or restart the device.
Trials will be available until January 28, 2023. YouTube is also releasing other features for users, including Twitch-inspired “emotes”.