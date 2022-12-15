YouTube Starts Testing “Add to Queue” Feature for Video Playback on Android and iOS

YouTube began testing this Thursday (15) the “Add to queue” function on Android and iOS phones and tablets. Already present in the web version of the platform, the resource allows add videos in a continuous playlistwithout the user having to finish watching a clip to select the next one.

Currently, the only way to watch your favorite autoplay videos on Android and iOS is to create a playlist with all the titles you want to watch. With the next update, the app will show a new option to play the clips in the video options menu. Shorts does not support the function.