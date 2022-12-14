My Hero Academia: Netflix announces live-action series based on the franchise

Netflix doesn’t have a very good track record in adapting anime/manga to live-action, see Cowboy Bebop and Death Note, but even so, the platform isn’t willing to give up. In addition to working on an adaptation of One Piece, the streaming giant announced this week a partnership with Legendary studio to produce a live-action adaptation of the My Hero Academia franchise, one of the most acclaimed in recent years.

In My Hero Academia, we follow the journey of Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, a boy who lives in a world where 80% of the world’s population has superpowers, and there is even a training school for superheroes. Unfortunately, even though he is an extremely fan of superheroes, Deku is part of the small installment who were born without superpowers, which is extremely frustrating for him. Everything changes when he ends up meeting All Might, his favorite superhero, who sees in young Deku a worthy heir to his powers and gives the boy the chance to fulfill his dream.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has cast Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Army of the Dead) as a screenwriter for the production. In addition, Shinsuke Sato, known for helming several live-action adaptations in Japan, will make his directorial debut in a western production. Although the cast has not been announced yet, Netflix is ​​expected to stick to the original narrative basis, even with adaptations for the Western market. Do you think this time they will get it right?