For entrepreneurs! Iti Itaú releases feature that turns cell phone into card machine

O itiItaú Unibanco’s free digital bank, launched a feature that transforms a cell phone compatible with proximity payment technology (NFC) into a machine that accepts credit and debit cards. According to the digital bank, the novelty seeks to help small entrepreneurs sell more in a simpler way. The entire process is done through the Iti app itself, without the need to download a new app.

To sweat the functionality, called Iti Tap, no need to have CNPJ🇧🇷 The solution promises to offer an area for managing payments and receipts for small entrepreneurs who have an account registered with Iti. Also according to the digital bank, the Iti Tap arrives to complement the shelf of services for entrepreneurs, which also has a rent-free machine for those who prefer to use their own physical device when receiving payments.





“For the small entrepreneur, the cell phone is very present in their daily lives and in the management of their business. Being able to turn your cell phone into a “small machine” is a relevant step that adds flexibility of choice, at the time of receipt”, said the director of Iti Itaú, João Araújo. The money falls into the account in up to two days and Iti also offers other payment methods, such as a payment link for sales via WhatsApp and social networks, a balance with a yield of 100% of the CDI, payment management, a card with no annual fee and all the security of Itaú. How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

