PiP mode in WhatsApp: call while doing other things at the same time

Soon a function that has been present in the Android ecosystem for four years will arrive on iOS: the possibility of manage other applications while having a WhatsApp call.

PiP stands for “Picture in Picture” and describes the inclusion of a small active window within the screen to manage two applications at the same time.

It is one of the functions of the PiP (Picture in Picture) mode or floating screenwhich makes it possible for the device not to be “locked” in handling only the instant messaging application, so that while a conversation is being held through WhatsApp (chat, video conference, voice call…) queries can be made in other applications, watch a video, play a game, work on a document…

Here we explain how to use the PiP mode in WhatsApp on Android, but the novelty is that now it can also be done with an iPhone. The PiP options came to iOS in 2020 with version 14 of iOS, but only now has the option for the version of the WhatsApp application for this operating system to also benefit from this functionality, although iPhone must have iOS 16.1 installed To make it work.

How to activate PiP mode in WhatsApp on iOS

To activate PiP in WhatsApp for iOS, all you have to do is move the vertical window of the video call to any part of the screen, where it will remain fixed, from which point you can access any other app on the device and run it normally.

The implementation of this floating screen function is gradual and, for example, not long ago it came to YouTube on iOS, which allowed a video to be played from a small window that did not occupy the entire screen and, in return, made it easier to parallel management of other apps.

At the moment, the PiP in WhatsApp is beginning to be distributed in the Beta versions of the instant messaging app, which is an indication that this option could already be available in the final updates in a short period of time.