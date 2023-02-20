Mukaab, the 400 meter high cube being built in Saudi Arabia

The project New Murabba is an ambitious urban initiative led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund that seeks to build the largest urban center in the world in the city of Riyadh. This development project will include homes, hotels, commercial, office, leisure, and educational spaces, among others. The jewel in the crown of this development will be the construction of the Mukaaba huge building that will have a height, length and width of 400 meters.

What is the New Murabba project and where will it be built?

New Murabba will be a self-sufficient city with a total area of ​​more than 23 million square meters. The Mukaab building is striking, a huge cube measuring 400 meters in height, length and width that will have a spiral tower inside. The Mukaab is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and will have a roof garden.

- Advertisement -

The project will be located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads in northwest Riyadh, in an area of ​​19 square kilometers, to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents. The project will offer more than 25 million m2 of constructed area, with more than 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms and more than 980,000 m2 of commercial area, as well as 1.4 million m2 of offices, 620,000 m2 of leisure assets and 1.8 million m² of space dedicated to community facilities.

What is the goal of the New Murabba project?

The aim of the New Murabba project is to create a modern and sustainable urban center that can attract tourists, businessmen and Riyadh city dwellers. The construction of the Mukaab will be a key piece in the attractiveness of the project, since its architecture and size are unique in the world. The project is expected to contribute significantly to economic growth and employment in the region.

How much will be invested in the project?

The New Murabba project is estimated to require an investment of around $70 billion, as reported by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The construction of the Mukaab building in particular will have a significant cost due to its size and complexity.

How many jobs will the project offer?

The New Murabba project is expected to create more than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region. The construction of the Mukaab building will require thousands of workers during the construction process, but upon completion, companies establishing themselves in the area and local businesses are expected to create additional jobs.

What will be inside the cube?

- Advertisement -

The Mukaab building will house a spiral tower inside that will become a premium tourist attraction with a wide variety of entertainment and tourism offerings, as well as residential and hotel units, commercial spaces and various recreational facilities. In this video you have the content:

@wwwhatsnew MUKAAB, the 400 meter high cube in Saudi Arabia ♬ original sound – Wwwhatsnew – Wwwhatsnew

It has been announced that the interior of the building will also feature a holographic experience that will show underwater scenes and strange worlds, giving it an exciting and futuristic touch.

What is the project schedule?

The New Murabba project is expected to be fully completed by 2030. Construction of the Mukaab building and associated structures is already underway and although there are still several years to go before completion.

- Advertisement -

More information at newmurabba.com and in this press release.