Google Chrome: Less battery and memory consumption with the latest update

Google has released the new version of Chrome 110 for Windows, Mac and Linux, introducing two highly anticipated new features that had previously been introduced in the mobile environment, namely: Memory Saver and Energy Saver. These tools, previously announced in the Chrome update to version 108 on Android, were introduced to address the browser resource overuse issue.
In fact, Google Chrome has never been considered the best browser in terms of energy consumption, so the novelty could convince those who thought it too “heavy” for a laptop battery to try it again.
For those who missed the news of version 108, we remind you that the function Memory Saver is able to optimize the use of resources prioritizing tabs and some active applications.
Inactive tabs are snoozed and pushed to the background, but remain visible in the tabstrip, so it becomes possible to revisit an inactive tab to reload it and check the Omnibox notification to see how much RAM Memory Saver has freed up for other tasks.
With regard to Energy Saver, the function is able to reduce battery consumption on notebooks and Chromebooks and is in fact very similar to the previous one in terms of functioning. In this case you can configure the energy saver to start as soon as the battery level drops below 20%.
When active, a leaf icon will appear next to the Omnibox and heavy visual effects will be disabled. Specifically, Google says that to save energy it will turn off smooth scrolling and animations, reducing the video frame rate.
Both features are now available on Chrome 110 for Chromebooks, windows and Mac, and their respective settings can be changed in the appropriate settings section. By implementing these tools, Google continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to improving the performance and efficiency of Chrome across all compatible platforms.