Google Chrome: Less battery and memory consumption with the latest update

Google has released the new version of Chrome 110 for Windows, Mac and Linux, introducing two highly anticipated new features that had previously been introduced in the mobile environment, namely: Memory Saver and Energy Saver. These tools, previously announced in the Chrome update to version 108 on Android, were introduced to address the browser resource overuse issue. In fact, Google Chrome has never been considered the best browser in terms of energy consumption, so the novelty could convince those who thought it too “heavy” for a laptop battery to try it again.





For those who missed the news of version 108, we remind you that the function Memory Saver is able to optimize the use of resources prioritizing tabs and some active applications. Inactive tabs are snoozed and pushed to the background, but remain visible in the tabstrip, so it becomes possible to revisit an inactive tab to reload it and check the Omnibox notification to see how much RAM Memory Saver has freed up for other tasks.




