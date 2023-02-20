How to use the Google assistant on Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches

- Advertisement -

The last two generations of samsung smart watches they are most complete. In addition, they use the Google operating system, so their possibilities have increased exponentially due to the large number of applications that exist for this development. If you wish use the voice assistant of the Mountain View company in these wearables, you should know that it is completely possible and we are going to show you how to achieve it.

Both are met requirements that exist to be able to use the Google assistant on the Samsung smartwatch: have an operating system Wear OS and, in addition, integrate a microphone that allows you to interact with the development we are talking about. This, by the way, will make stop using Bixby, which is the work of the Korean firm that allows you to perform actions with your voice. The truth is that, today, the North American company is more complete and offers much more advanced options, which is why it is highly recommended (regardless of the smartphone you have with Android).

This is how you activate the Google assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch

The first thing you should know is that this option that we are going to discuss It is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, so previous models will not be able to follow the steps. In addition, we are going to assume that you have the Google voice assistant installed on the phone (it is possible to install it if it is not), since it is normal in all regions where it is possible to use it normally. What you have to do to achieve the objective is the following:

Regularly access the Play Store on the smart watch, something that you will get where all the icons of the installed applications are.

The next thing is that you go through the process of managing the installed apps and, in My applications, press the voice assistant icon. When using it for the first time, it will surely download an update that you do not have available. Let this end.

samsung

Click on the application to open it and follow the wizard that you must complete where, among other things, you will select some options so that the use is appropriate.

You will have to open the app on the smartphone to complete the activation, and once you do this, you can use the assistant on your Samsung Galaxy Watch.

SmartLife

From now on, if you say the command ‘OK, Google’ or click on the application icon, the assistant will open where you can use any of the commands that this development already understands (ranging from asking how long it takes to go somewhere to activating the smart lights you have at home).

