Movetodon, to find Twitter contacts on Mastodon

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Movetodon plays with words to self-define its operation and purpose. Literally “Move to Don” could be translated as “Moving/moving to [Masto]don”, therefore it is a tool that facilitates the transition from Twitter to Mastodon.

Many newcomers to Mastodon seek to keep in touch with Twitter users

Having reached one million monthly active users in just one week since Twitter was transitioned to Elon Musk, Mastodon has stood out as one of the alternatives chosen by tweeters as a refuge in the face of fear that the microblogging social network will change its nature, status and current operation.

There are some peculiarities in the use and structure of Mastodon, as it is a a decentralized network with different “instances” in which users can integrate without preventing them from being able to communicate with users in other instances.

- Advertisement -

Something reminiscent of email, in the sense that all addresses allow you to send and receive emails from all addresses regardless of the provider of said service. But above all there is a barrier that many find and it is not having so easy to contact the profiles that they already followed on Twitter.

One of the advantages that Movetodon provides with respect to other tools that also seek to connect new Mastodon users with the profiles they already followed on Twitter is that No requirement to connect Twitter account, something that platforms such as Debirdify, Fedfinder or Twitodon do request. These and other tools scan the user’s Twitter account and generate a CSV file that is imported into Mastodon, but Tibor Martini, the creator of Movetodon, has preferred to opt for another solution that, among other things, offers greater privacy guarantees. .

The Movetodon usage procedure is very simple: all you have to do is download and install its application and register with it, also keeping your Mastodon account active. Once this is done, Movetodon is authorized to generate a list of Twitter users who are followed and who are also using Mastodon, information that Movetodon offers, allowing you to go through that list in just a few seconds to individually select who you want to follow on Mastodon. There is also the option to follow them all.

All this is explained by Martini from his YouTube channel.

Tibor Martini explains that Movetodon uses the relevant Twitter fields, such as the bio, where many users indicate their Mastodon username or email addresses, comparing it with the information available on the new social network.

Martini ensures that all this information is never stored on its servers and that when requesting permissions, these are limited. In fact, Movetodon only asks for permission to read information, it doesn’t ask for permission (as other applications do) to follow users or post tweets.