Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music already allow you to generate a summary with the most listened to this year

With the arrival of December the end of the year season is officially marked. In the context of streaming music platforms, this is synonymous with the possibility of generating our annual summaries, with the statistics of the most listened to during this 2022.

Spotify has already begun offering its subscribers its famous Spotify Wrapped, while Apple Music made its Replay summary available, as well as YouTube Music also released access to its Recap this year.

Spotify Wrapped, the annual summary of Spotify

Along with generating a personal playlist that compiles the most played songs on each Spotify account, the platform once again made its Spotify Wrapped summary available to its subscribers, continuing a popular dynamic that, this season, usually floods social networks.

Through this experience, you can access a series of graphs that compile interesting statistics with our listening habits in 2022, which, in addition to carrying out a personal registry, also present data compared to the global statistics of the platform.

To review our own summary, simply access the mobile application and look on the cover for the dedicated section. It should be noted that this function is only accessible from the platform’s mobile app.

Replay, the annual summary of Apple Music

During previous years, Apple Music did not have this option, leaving as an alternative the use of external apps for those who would like to review their annual summary.

Now the panorama is different, since the platform directly offers its own summary, called Replay.

This experience is accessible from the Apple Music website. Following a modality similar to the one described above with Spotify, the number of artists and playlists listened to, the most played songs and the most popular content present in their listening history are made available to consulting users.

Additionally, some playlists are generated that summarize, under specific criteria, personal reproduction trends, as well as access to an annual Top 100.

Recap, the annual summary of YouTube Music

Following a similar dynamic to the one described above with Spotify and Apple Music, since last year YouTube Music also offers your own alternative.

Along with the expected statistical summary of the personal listening habits of whoever consults, such as individual trends and the sound identity that emerges from their activity, an additional curious piece of information is provided: what “hard to find” content have we listened to during the last year. Unlike other music platforms, YouTube Music has a large catalog of live performances and remixes, which, if found within our historical reproductions, are highlighted in this section. As an additional detail, the generated graphs can be customized with images from our google photos library.

This summary can be found in the YouTube Music app, but it is also possible to review it from the YouTube app, by searching for “2022 recap”.