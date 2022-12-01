Spotify Wrapped 2022 arrives with a “auditory personality” test

- Advertisement - This week is one more step towards the end of the year, so Spotify Wrapped finally arrives for all users of its platform. This experience for listeners makes a compilation of different statistics made in the app such as the songs, artists, genres of what you listened to the most. This year, Spotify is also making available to listeners a “listening personality” test that promises to reveal a few things about you about what you like to listen to the most. The annual arrival of Spotify Wrapped in 2022 was an announcement to always look forward to, so this year was no exception in the blog entry. The post with the notice of external launch this as a year-end celebration, as well as an invitation to view the entire journey. The words of the blog also express the connections between the fans and the artists, as it demonstrates the daily life of these fans with them. Spotify explains the importance of seeing your Wrapped 2022, as it makes you contemplate the diversity of each listener with respect to the world. Find all the news in design, lists, musical genres and even your personality. Spotify Wrapped 2022 reaches listeners

Get your Spotify Wrapped 2022

In case you use Apple Music

For listeners using Spotify who aren’t familiar with this experience, it works as a slideshow of your relevant stats revealing what you’ve listened to the most this year. Highlighting the importance of your artists, songs and even the most played podcasts. The statistics of the “listened minutes” during the year in your artists can give you a perspective of how much of a fan you are.

Learn more about Spotify Wrapped:

Top 100 songs.

top 5 artists.

5 best podcasts.

The 5 best genres, among others.

This year, Spotify introduces a novelty this year with the auditory personality test. Spotify describes this as “a Myers-Briggs but for music”. The Myers-Briggs Indicator works as a test that evaluates people to perform how they perceive the environment and decision making.

This new listening personality test that takes and tells you more than just the statistics of the music you listen to. youIt also serves to learn beyond your musical tastes, adding a new perspective to your knowledge and even to the Wrapped experience.

A test can always be fun to do, because you will be able to make more of the 16 possible personality types according to what you hear. All of this will be through Wrapped 2022.

You can learn a little more details about listening personalities through the following link.

Starting today you can have your Spotify Wrapped 2022 for iOS and Android exclusively in the app.

First, you will have to have the latest version downloaded from the App Store, then you will have to go to the “Home” tab. This will be the only thing you have to do to find your own Wrapped 2022.

If it doesn’t show up, keep trying. This can occur due to user saturation.

In case you use the Apple Music app to play your favorite songs. Well, you only have to go to this link to find out how to consult your own Replay 2022, which is similar to Wrapped.

In case you are also interested and subscribed to this platform, you can get something that the service called as “gifts”. Your subscription provides you with multiple and diverse artist-contributed content for all fans who choose to access it. Apple Music decided that added to Replay, fans have another type of approach to their favorite artists.