motorola edge 30 ultra, first shot of the 200mp camera

- Advertisement -

What you see below could be there first photo taken by Motorola Edge 30 Ultraand therefore the first acquired by a smartphone with 200 MP camera. The image was shared by official company sources – specifically the head of the Chinese division Chen Jin, on the local social network Weibo. The sensor uses 2×2 binning technology, therefore the default photo output is 50 MP; to examine it in original resolution just click on it. Note that being shared on social media it has probably been compressed in some way. Of course, the dimensions are impressive: we are talking about 13 MB.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be sold in China as the Moto X30 Pro. It will be a thoroughbred flagship, but it will have surprisingly affordable prices – at least for the reference category. The rumors speak of € 899 – not bad for a device whose technical data sheet will be the following:

[mb_related_posts1]

Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 144 Hz refresh, QHD + resolution

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5

Internal storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1

UFS 3.1 Rear cameras: 200 + 50 + 12 MP

Front camera: 60 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 125W wired, 30 or 50W wireless

Operating system: Android 12 The main photo sensor should be the Samsung ISOCELL HP1. The South Korean company unveiled it last year, but it hasn’t appeared in any devices yet. Last month the ISOCELL HP3 also arrived, always from 200 MP but slightly lower, at least from the point of view of pure dimensions.