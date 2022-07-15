Galaxy Z Fold 4: memory cuts and colors

- Advertisement -

There is about a month left until the presentation of the next range of Samsung folding folders (the unofficial date is that of August 10, but the company has yet to confirm it) and the rumors about the flagship model, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, do not stop. rumors have been spread by a reputable source (Evan Blass) and are focused on memory cuts and colorazioni of the smartphone. The most relevant aspects of the new leak concern the chat variant with 1TB of storage and the unprecedented (for the Z Fold line) colors.

Blass does not confirm the previous rumors spread by Sammobilethe 1TB cut is not among those available; it is not known whether the absence will concern only certain countries as Blass often provides information relating to the US market. Also note the variants with 128GB of storage which could help reduce the entry price – please note that in Italy Galaxy Z Fold 3 was marketed only in versions with 256GB and 512GB of storage and prices starting from € 1,849. For now, the source says nothing about the amount of RAM, but previous rumors have hinted at models with 12 and 16GB.

As for the colors, the variants in Burgundy Red and Beige stand out, never used in the Fold range. The Gray-Green finish could instead be similar (but not necessarily the same) to the Phantom Green introduced with the Fold 3. Summarizing the color combinations / memories:

Beige – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

– 128GB, 256GB and 512GB Burgundy Red – 256GB and 512GB

– 256GB and 512GB Gray-Green – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

– 128GB, 256GB and 512GB Phantom Black – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

THE EXPECTED FEATURES

The framework of the expected technical characteristics can therefore be updated as follows:

Display: internal: AMOLED 7.6 “QXGA, 120Hz external: AMOLED 6.2 “HD +, 120Hz

SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory: 12 / 16GB of RAM, 128/256 / 512GB internal

12 / 16GB of RAM, 128/256 / 512GB internal Cameras: external: 10MP internal: 16MP UDC rear: 50 + 12 + 12MP (main, ultra wide angle, tele)

Battery: 4.400mAh, 25W

4.400mAh, 25W OS: Android 12 with One UI

The debut of Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting closer and closer: the FCC certification and the moves of the accessory manufacturers who have already put the cases on sale have also recently suggested it. The new Fold is expected in mid-August along with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the new Galaxy Watch 5 line of smartwatches.