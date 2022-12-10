Moto X40 gets launch date, Galaxy S23 Plus approved by Anatel and more | TC duty

The time has come for you to check out everything that happened in the world of technology in another edition of the TC Plantão. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read it or are looking for a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to stay well informed. In this week’s edition, we’re going to talk about the Galaxy S23 Plus being approved by Anatel and the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro getting a new release date. In addition, rumors indicate that the iPhone 15 Ultra may have a titanium frame, while Apple faces a new process in Europe. Finally, we also have confirmation of the official launch date of the Motorola Moto X40. - Advertisement - Want to know more? So come with us!

US wants to block use of chips from Chinese manufacturers

This week, US senators introduced a bill that seeks to block the use of chips made by Chinese manufacturers. The idea is to prevent federal agencies and their contractors from having smartphones, tablets or computers with chips from SMIC, YMTV and CXMT. That is, semiconductors from China’s leading chip makers. However, market analysts believe that the measure is practically impossible to execute. - Advertisement - That’s because many Chinese chips don’t even have the company’s brand stamped on them. In addition, a business group has already protested against a possible approval of the text in the US Senate. On the other hand, China has found a way to circumvent US sanctions. This week, 11 companies in the country announced that they are going to expand the use of the RISC-V architecture in their next chips. The main advantage is that the architecture is based on open source. That is, it can be freely used by any company, even though it was developed by the University of California in 2010.

Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus S Pen are approved by Anatel

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s AS Pen was approved by Anatel. As much as the official launch of the flagships should only happen in 2023, the Korean manufacturer has already certified the devices in several countries, including our Europe on the list. Another example of this is that the Galaxy S23 Plus model has also appeared at Anatel. It should have Wi-Fi 6E, 4,700 mAh battery, 5G connection and will be sold with a 25W charger in the box.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have renders and new release date released

After postponing the launch of the Xiaomi 13 line, the Chinese manufacturer has now confirmed a new launch date for the devices. Write it down on your agenda because the event will be held this Sunday the 11th. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the manufacturer even released official renderings of the new Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. In the images we have the standard model with flat display and flattened sides. Meanwhile, the Pro variant bets on the 6.73-inch curved panel. In both cases, the camera module is the same, it has three sensors and the printed Leica brand. Finally, we will have a 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 50 MP main camera in both.

iPhone 15 Ultra may have titanium frame

According to more recent rumors, Apple has not yet decided whether it intends to change the design of the iPhone 15 line, but there are already rumors that we will have an Ultra model. So, although the devices deliver the same look as the current generation, this more powerful variant may have a titanium frame, something the manufacturer has already done on the Apple Watch Ultra. An enigmatic photo of the material has already been leaked on the Weibo social network, but Apple has not confirmed the veracity. In any case, Tim Cook’s biggest concern at the moment is to contain the production crisis in China.

Apple sued by Mecado Livre in Europe

Apple is being sued by Mercado Livre in Europe and Mexico. That’s because the commerce giant has been challenging App Store rules that prohibit the sale and distribution of content like movies, music, books and games. A recent example is the ban imposed by Apple on advertising the Mercado Livre level 6 campaign, which gives access to Disney+ and Star+ to its customers, who are direct competitors of Apple TV Plus. In addition, Mercado Livre also criticizes the restriction imposed by Apple that does not allow the use of other payment systems in applications, arguing that this rule puts competitors like Mercado Pago at a disadvantage with high costs and access to vital information about their operations. For the time being, the case has not gone to trial.

TCL Mobile announces smartphone manufacturing in Manaus

TCL Mobile confirmed a partnership signed with GBR Componentes to start production of the brand’s smartphones in the industrial center of Manaus. The operation begins in 2023 and the expectation is that more than 800,000 devices will be assembled to meet user demand for entry-level and intermediate cell phones. The company also points out that the Europeian factory will have the capacity to produce 70,000 units per month, allowing TCL to increase its retail presence in the domestic market. However, this partnership between TCL and GBR Componentes is limited to cell phones, that is, other product lines such as tablets, notebooks, wearables, smart devices (IoT) and solutions for the B2B market should continue to be imported at first and no forecast for local production.

Microsoft wants to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

Phil Spencer said on his Twitter that Microsoft has committed to releasing Call of Duty games on Nintendo and Steam platforms for the next 10 years, if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is successfully completed. He assured that the company intends to bring more games to users, regardless of where they choose to play. However, for this to happen, the acquisition still needs to be approved and the process should only be completed in June 2023.

Motorola launches first digital account integrated into a smartphone

Motorola launched the world’s first digital account integrated into a smartphone. The announcement was made this week. According to the company, Europe is the first country to make the Dimo ​​account available to the manufacturer’s users, bringing an intuitive, secure and fee-free interface for customers. In addition, the novelty features safer banking transactions, offering all the features of a traditional checking account, such as the possibility of sending money to other people via PIX and TED, paying bills, recharging credits and, finally, possibility of withdrawing money through the Banco24Horas network. As with other digital accounts, Dimo ​​also offers consumers a Visa debit card.

