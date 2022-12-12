Most pirated movies and box office of the week [12/12/2022]

The end of the year is approaching, but there are still few expectations that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leaves the leadership of the American box office weeks after its debut. While Christmas-themed movies gain some momentum, see the premiere of the satirical Unfortunate Night or the increase in demand for I Heard the Bells, some news on streaming, at least, changed the ranking among the most pirated films.

Black Adam follows first on this parallel list, followed by Emancipation, from Apple TV+, Will Smith’s first film after his Oscar slap Chris Rock, and Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, from Netflix, a vision at the same time sweet and dark of the fable by the Italian Carlo Collodi and made famous by Disney. It also gained prominence among the pirated films Ela Disse, an exclusive premiere in cinemas, which recomposes the journalistic investigation that helped to unmask Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.