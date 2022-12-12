HomeTech GiantsAppleMost pirated movies and box office of the week

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [12/12/2022]

The end of the year is approaching, but there are still few expectations that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leaves the leadership of the American box office weeks after its debut. While Christmas-themed movies gain some momentum, see the premiere of the satirical Unfortunate Night or the increase in demand for I Heard the Bells, some news on streaming, at least, changed the ranking among the most pirated films.

Black Adam follows first on this parallel list, followed by Emancipation, from Apple TV+, Will Smith’s first film after his Oscar slap Chris Rock, and Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro, from Netflix, a vision at the same time sweet and dark of the fable by the Italian Carlo Collodi and made famous by Disney. It also gained prominence among the pirated films Ela Disse, an exclusive premiere in cinemas, which recomposes the journalistic investigation that helped to unmask Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

See the complete listings below!

  • Most pirated movies
  • highest grossing

Most pirated movies

10 – Triangle of Sadness
9 – Spirited
8 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
7 – Bullet Train
6 – Top Gun: Maverick
5 – The Mountain Troll
4 – She Said
3 – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
2 – Emancipation
1 – Black Adam

highest grossing

10 – Ticket to Paradise
Box office: US$1,240,030

9 – Down to the Bones

Box office: US$1,853,771

8 – The Fabelmans

Box office: US$1,884,520

7 – Black Adam

Box office: US$2,026,737

6 – I Heard the Bells
Box office: US$2,552,097

5 – Brothers of Honor

Box office: US$3,972,412

4 – The Menu

Box office: US$5,159,026

3 – Strange World
Box office: US$6,254,956

2 – Unfortunate Night

Box office: US$17,994,315

1 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Box office: US$22,579,701

