Microsoft Edge will lose support on older versions of Windows in 2023; see which ones

Microsoft confirmed last Friday (09) that the Edge browser will no longer be supported on older versions of Windows. In a publication on the official blog, the company states that the software will stop receiving updates on versions released before Windows 10 on January 12, 2023 with the release of version 109.

This means that, as of the next Edge update, users of six generations of the operating system will no longer receive new features and security fixes, so web browsing will no longer be practical and safe on the aforementioned Windows versions. Check out the editions that will reach the end of support: Windows 7

Windows 8

Windows 8.1

Windows Server 2008 R2

Windows Server 2012

Windows Server 2012 R2 The announcement is given on the margins of the end of official support for Windows 8.1 and extended support for Windows 7, such that it will no longer receive updates on January 10, 2023. Microsoft also states that the WebView2, development kit for applications with web integration, will no longer be supported in these editions of Windows as of version 1.0.1519.0.

At the same time, Mozilla is considering extending support for Firefox on Windows 7 and 8.1. The browser still has a large user base on older versions of Windows, and keeping the software up to date with new features and security and privacy improvements would be a way to support those who haven't upgraded to Windows 10 and 11. The company insists that users update to the latest version of Windows, but the instability of some features means that most are still running Windows 10; some even opt for Windows 7, despite having support end in 2020.

Taking advantage of the announcement of the end of life of Edge in older versions of Windows, Microsoft revealed that the Authenticator will no longer be supported on the Apple Watch. "In the next release of Authenticator in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator's security features," explains Microsoft. Big tech is preparing improvements to the browsing experience for Edge on Windows, Mac and Linux. The intention is to keep the browser among the most popular on the market — currently, the software has more users on desktops than Apple's Safari.