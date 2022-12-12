Google and Samsung highlight Assistant power on Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Times Square ad

Google and Samsung teamed up to highlight their creations in an ad released in Times Square last Sunday (11). The stars of the promotional content displayed on an anamorphic screen in one of the most famous areas of New York City, in the United States, were the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Assistant, YouTube Music and the rapper Ludacris.
The ad shows a dog trying to capture a selfie using a cell phone that, coincidentally, resembles an iPhone. The American rapper and actor’s avatar appears with a Galaxy Z Flip 4, highlighting the possibilities of taking pictures without using your hands – or paws – when using the Assistant. Just say “Ok Google, take a selfie”.
When performing this voice command, the cell phone opens the camera application and takes a picture with the front lens. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the differential of remaining with the camera suspended when it is bent at a right angle of 90º, therefore, it does not need a support. Samsung calls this format “Flex Mode”.
Assistant also has the ability to play a song on your smartphone. By saying “Ok Google, play ‘Stand Up’ by Ludacris”, the operating system opens the user’s default music streaming application and starts playing the desired sound. In the announcement, big tech clearly preferred to highlight YouTube Music.
The exhibition ends with the catchphrase: “The new way to take a selfie. Simple as that”, in free translation. This is yet another of the collection of advertisements made by Samsung that put the Galaxy Z Flip 4 above the competition — especially from Apple.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already available in Europe with prices below R$ 6 thousand. Its specs include a 6.7-inch foldable screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and dual 12 MP rear camera.
- 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio
- 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution
- Secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
- IPx8 certification
- 10 MP front camera
- Dual rear camera:
- 12 MP main sensor
- 12 MP ultrawide sensor
- 3,700 mAh battery, with 25W charging
- Android 12 with OneUI 4
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available at MM Stores for BRL 5,543 and in Americanas by BRL 6,299🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available from FastShop for BRL 6,399 and on Amazon for BRL 7,234🇧🇷