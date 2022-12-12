Google and Samsung highlight Assistant power on Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Times Square ad

Google and Samsung teamed up to highlight their creations in an ad released in Times Square last Sunday (11). The stars of the promotional content displayed on an anamorphic screen in one of the most famous areas of New York City, in the United States, were the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Assistant, YouTube Music and the rapper Ludacris. The ad shows a dog trying to capture a selfie using a cell phone that, coincidentally, resembles an iPhone. The American rapper and actor’s avatar appears with a Galaxy Z Flip 4, highlighting the possibilities of taking pictures without using your hands – or paws – when using the Assistant. Just say “Ok Google, take a selfie”.

When performing this voice command, the cell phone opens the camera application and takes a picture with the front lens. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the differential of remaining with the camera suspended when it is bent at a right angle of 90º, therefore, it does not need a support. Samsung calls this format “Flex Mode”. - Advertisement - Assistant also has the ability to play a song on your smartphone. By saying “Ok Google, play ‘Stand Up’ by Ludacris”, the operating system opens the user’s default music streaming application and starts playing the desired sound. In the announcement, big tech clearly preferred to highlight YouTube Music.

The exhibition ends with the catchphrase: “The new way to take a selfie. Simple as that”, in free translation. This is yet another of the collection of advertisements made by Samsung that put the Galaxy Z Flip 4 above the competition — especially from Apple. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already available in Europe with prices below R$ 6 thousand. Its specs include a 6.7-inch foldable screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and dual 12 MP rear camera.

Technical specifications

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution

Secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: 12 MP main sensor 12 MP ultrawide sensor

3,700 mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 with OneUI 4

