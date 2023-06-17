More security! 99 launches portal aimed at police authorities and the Judiciary

- Advertisement -

the mobility app 99 announced the launch of a portal aimed at police authorities and the judiciary. The company highlighted that the proposal of this new channel is to allow the receipt and responses of letters in an optimized way. According to 99, the system will optimize the sharing of information necessary for investigations and work in collaboration with public security authorities and the Judiciary in Europe and in Latin American countries.





The 99 authorities portal is for the exclusive use of investigative and judicial authorities and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, throughout Europe and nine other countries in Latin America, and can be accessed this page. - Advertisement - Upon entering the platform, authorities find the history of requests addressed to 99 that were sent through the portal, where it is possible to follow them and download the response file. This week, 99 also announced security improvements for 99Paythe digital wallet present in the application.

Through the portal, letters can be sent referring to requests for data stored by the platform, including emergency requests that need immediate attention, such as missing persons, for example. Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: solved excessive battery consumption “99 constantly invests in technology to contribute to the protection of drivers, motorcyclists, passengers and the communities where it operates and has a strong policy and commitment to continuous collaboration with the authorities. The process is coordinated by a specialized team ready to provide the necessary support to the authorities, always respecting the applicable legislation, including the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet”, said 99’s Director of Security, Tatiana Scatena.

