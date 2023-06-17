WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook users report instabilities this Friday (16)

- Advertisement -

Update (06/16/2023) – by DT

Various social media users Whatsapp, Instagram It is Facebookall owned by Goal, reported difficulties using some platform resources this Friday afternoon (16). Reports come from all over the country. According to data from the Downdetector website, which monitors the availability of online services, WhatsApp received around 10,000 complaints from users around 4:10 pm. Instagram already gathered almost 2 thousand reports of problems at the same time.





Users reported difficulties sending audio in the three applications. In addition, on WhatsApp, the most used messenger in Europe, people reported that they were only able to send texts, failing in the case of images, videos and stickers. Tests carried out by the AllCellular confirmed that audio and media files were not being sent correctly. It is worth remembering that Instagram presented great instability in several countries at the end of May.

Around 5 pm, the official WhatsApp profile on Twitter reported that: ““We are aware that some of you may be experiencing issues sending media on WhatsApp right now. We are working to get everything back up and running 100%.

We’re aware some of you might be experiencing issues sending media on WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things up and running at 100% again. We’ll keep you updated, in the meantime thanks for your patience 🙏 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, on Twitter, many users tried to understand what was happening with social networks and others reacted with good humor.

I just found out that photos aren’t going too kkkkkkk.

oppressors pic.twitter.com/YVNpOVp4kc — Andreza (@aquieuresmungo) June 16, 2023

Whatsapp is bugged?

Can anyone tell!

Sounds like audios are not loading….#Whatsapp — Bruna Alves (@BrunaAl00506406) June 16, 2023

Original text (05/21/2023) Instagram down: social network suffers from instability in Europe, USA and more countries

Instagram has become one of the most talked about subjects on social networks this Sunday (21) and the reason is not good: the social network is practically off the air for many users. According to the DownDetector portal, complaints about problems on Instagram started around 6:46 pm.

As we can see in the image above, the peak of reports about problems occurred at 7:31 pm, when almost 22 thousand complaints were registered on the DownDetector portal that belongs to Ookla, the same company responsible for Speedtest. In addition, several users went to Twitter to report problems when trying to send direct messages, load the Feed and even publish photos and videos in the application.

Who is without Instagram like here pic.twitter.com/MTCwHRX2d3 — Phrases (@Privacies) May 21, 2023