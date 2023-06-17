Apple is the most valuable brand in the world and Microsoft rises to 3rd place; see ranking

The sum of the world’s top 100 brands, according to the ranking, is $6.9 trillion this year, down 20% from the 2022 index. 2019, before the pandemic.

The Kantar BrandZ report of most valuable global brands of 2023 has been released and Apple remains at the top of the ranking, valued at $880.45 billion . The brand has held the position in the ranking for several years, this time followed by Google ($557 billion) and Microsoft ($501 billion), which rose to third place, surpassing Amazon ($468 billion).

Among the brands not linked to the world of technology, the biggest is McDonald’s, in fifth place, with US$ 191 billion, exposing a chasm between fourth place. Brands such as Louis Vuitton, fashion, Coca-Cola, Visa and MasterCard are also present.

"This year's results – despite the reduction in added value – are actually a continuation of the long-term growth trend for brands, which began after the 2008 global financial crisis and continued until the start of the pandemic in 2020. Although the market has shown volatility and has suffered a major impact from the global macroeconomy, consumers' view of brands has proved to be much more stable", says Martin Guerrieria, director of Kantar BrandZ, in a note releasing the ranking.

Speaking of ranking highlights up to number 100, a total of 16 brands increased their value, with Airtel (#76; +24%) and Pepsi (#91; +17%) the companies that achieved the highest growth in value compared to 2022. Some brands returned to the list, such as Colgate (No. 95), Sony (No. 99) and Pampers (No. 100), as well as two Chinese brands, Shein, at No. 70, and Nongfu Spring, at No. at position 81.