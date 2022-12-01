Monster Hunter: Rise Coming to PlayStation and Xbox in January 2023

According to the leak, Monster Hunter: Rise will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation on the day January 20, 2023 while the Sunbreak expansion would be released in the Europeian autumn.

The Insider Gaming news site has exclusive information about Capcom’s action game, Monster Hunter: Rise, and its Sunbreak expansion. After being released on Nintendo Switch and PC, they should also receive versions for Xbox and PlayStation early next year.

The Xbox and PlayStation versions must have 4K resolution and 60 FPS, in addition to 3D audio, that is, they will receive all the performance improvements of the PC version. Additionally, the Xbox versions of Monster Hunter: Rise and Sunbreak will come to Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to subscribers.

Insider Gaming also says that the Xbox and PlayStation versions of Monster Hunter: Rise will be officially announced during The Game Awards event on December 8, 2022. Considered the Oscars of video games, it awards the year’s top releases.

If the information is true, it will be great news for players on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Monster Hunter: Rise is considered an exceptional action game that brings a wide variety of weapons and creatures to be hunted in an intriguing world.

Along with the performance improvements and addition to Xbox Game Pass, the title could become a huge hit on Microsoft’s console, just as it did with its predecessor, Monster Hunter World and the Iceborne expansion.