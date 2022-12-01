WhatsApp, finally, allows you to search for messages by date

- Advertisement -

One of the things that is not optimized at all in the WhatsApp application is what allows you to find messages within the application. The existing options are anything but intuitive and effective. Therefore, it is not surprising that users have long demanded improvements in this regard. Well, it seems that the company owned by Meta is for the job and has begun to test a new option in this regard. What has been known in the new test version of WhatsApp for iOS (22.24.0.77), something that surely delights many users has been included: the possibility of searching by date. This is something that should have been present in the clients of this messaging application for a long time, but up to now, for one reason or another, it has not been included in the test versions. Something that changes from today to the happiness of many, of course. This will be the search by date in WhatsApp Well, the truth is that the implementation is quite curious, and it is well thought out. Once the content search interface opens, in the area where the keyboard is visible, an icon in the shape of a calendar and a magnifying glass appears just above it. When pressed, the lower interface changes to a system of wheels that move and that allow you to set the day, month, and year chosen. In this way, it can be specified quite quickly towards the day in which the conversation is believed to be. To run everything, there’s a big, blue button just below. It does not seem like a bad option, since the destination leads to a specific day, you can quickly scroll to the previous or subsequent ones. But, yes, there are clear improvement options in the search by date in WhatsApp: being able to establish a range of dates to be able to be broader in the tool. But, this, maybe it can be something that is added in the future. The fact is that this much-desired option looks like it will be part of the app in no time and this is good news. An idea that comes from afar A couple of years ago it became known that WhatsApp was working on the possibility of including the search by dates in existing applications, but it seems that things have not materialized until now. The fact is that the step has been taken in the trial version for iOS (although for the moment for some selected users). But, soon, surely the same thing will happen for Android and, at that time, we will simply have to wait until 2023 to enjoy this new function in the app. >