US may lose leadership in chip design without government backing: report

The United States runs the risk of lose a large share of the chip design market without government support for the sector. The warning was issued by a report released on Wednesday by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Despite having dominant companies such as Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm, the US share of chip design revenue has fallen sharply in recent years, dropping to 46% in 2021 from more than 50% in 2015.

The report says that without proper support from the US government, the scenario will be even worse, as the country may have around 36% market share by the end of this decade.