Ministry of Justice suspends sale of iPhone without charger and Apple fines BRL 12 million

In an order published in the Official Gazette (DOU), the Ministry of ordered the suspension of the sale of s without a in the box. Furthermore, the agency imposed a fine of BRL 12 million on . The measure must be carried out immediately and the suspension of sale applies to all iPhones from the 12th generation onwards. The ministry also says that it chose not to apply the daily fine at the moment, since the body wants to verify if Apple will comply with the decision. Application of a fine in the amount of R$ 12,274,500 (twelve million, two hundred and seventy-four thousand, five hundred reais), cancellation of registration of iPhone brand smartphones introduced on the market from the iPhone 12 model and immediate suspension of the supply of all iPhone brand smartphones, regardless of model or generation, without battery charger.

For now, Apple Europe has not commented on the matter. However, the company has been facing a series of legal battles in the country since when it decided to remove the charger from the box of its devices. The measure was announced together with the iPhone 12 line, with the justification being the "reduction of electronic waste". However, several state Procons began to file lawsuits against the Cupertino company and Samsung, since the latter also started selling its flagships without a charger. With the judicialization of the situation, the Korean manufacturer returned to offer the accessory for its devices through a "promotional action". On the other hand, Apple did not move and this prompted the Ministry of Justice's action in October 2021.