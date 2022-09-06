Motorola Moto G Go appears on Geekbench after having official design and leaked specifications

Update (09/06/2022) – MR

Motorola is getting ready to launch some phones globally in the coming days. It should bring three devices from the Edge line: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo. However, it should announce a new device focused on cost-effectiveness in the G line, the Moto G Go. A few weeks ago, the phone’s and specs were leaked and now, it’s gone through and had more details revealed.

The Motorola Moto G Go was listed on Geekbench with Android 11 operating system. By name, it should use the Android Go version, a dedicated version of Google's operating system for devices with low RAM and storage. In terms of RAM, the phone was listed with 2 GB of RAM, but it is possible that Motorola will launch a version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage or 64 GB of internal storage. Now, you already have the renewed Google Photos video editor available on Android Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G Go has an eight-core chipset codenamed MT6762G, popularly known as MediaTek's Helio G25. It has four cores at 1.5GHz and four at 2GHz, plus the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Previously, a leak suggested that the phone should have an IPS LCD screen, dual camera module with 13-megapixel main and 2-megapixel auxiliary, 5-megapixel front sensor, rear fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port and headphone jack. by ear. The Motorola Moto G Go should be made official in the coming days as the brand’s new entry-level cell phone.

Original text – 06/04/2022

Motorola Moto G Go has official design and specifications revealed in a leak

Motorola is getting ready to launch the Moto G82 soon on Europeian soil, but those who believe that the brand wants to stop there are wrong. According to a leak released today (4), the manufacturer has also developed a new entry-level cell phone. We're talking about the Moto G Go, which had an official render and much of its specs revealed by leaker Sudhanshu. The smartphone must have plastic construction and simple designand the display bezels are quite thick and the "chin" draws even more attention. Check out below that the cheap one will also have a P2 port for headphones and a fingerprint reader on the back: