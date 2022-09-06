Instagram receives a multimillion fine in Europe for violating the privacy of teenagers

The Irish Data Protection Commission fined instagram approximately €405 million for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation.
According to the regulatory body, the social network is being punished for the way it treats the data of teenage users. However, the DPC did not provide further information on the matter.
According to behind-the-scenes information, estimates indicate that five million accounts linked to teenagers were being investigated by the data protection agency. In addition, the DPC also has 6 more investigations planned against companies linked to the Meta group.
A detail that stands out is that the platform allowed young people aged 13 to 17 to create corporate accounts, something that makes their contact information publicly available.
For now, the DPC does not say when the other details of the investigation will be released, but Instagram has commented on the matter:
This investigation focused on old settings that we updated over a year ago, and since then we’ve released many new features that keep teens safe and their information private. Anyone under the age of 18 finds a private account as soon as they sign up for Instagram, so only people they know can see their posts, plus adults can’t write private messages to teens who don’t follow them. We fully cooperated with the DPC during the investigation and are carefully reviewing their final decision.
It is worth remembering that this is the second largest fine ever imposed by the DPC, since Amazon broke the record by having to pay 746 million euros.
