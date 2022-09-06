Instagram receives a multimillion fine in Europe for violating the privacy of teenagers

The Irish Data Protection Commission fined approximately €405 million for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation.

According to the regulatory body, the social network is being punished for the way it treats the data of teenage users. However, the DPC did not provide further information on the matter.

According to behind-the-scenes information, estimates indicate that five million accounts linked to teenagers were being investigated by the data protection agency. In addition, the DPC also has 6 more investigations planned against companies linked to the Meta group.

A detail that stands out is that the platform allowed young people aged 13 to 17 to create corporate accounts, something that makes their contact information publicly available.