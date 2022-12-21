Microsoft Teams will improve the way you participate in meetings

Microsoft Teams has tons of features that make it easy to run different types of meetings seamlessly. Whether it is a presentation, a team meeting, a video conference in different languages, etc.

However, there is a small dynamic that can become a headache. The “raise hands” option is handy for letting the presenter know that we want to join or speak in the meeting, but it becomes a nightmare when users forget to turn it off.

Microsoft Teams will have a new function that will avoid clutter in meetings

- Advertisement -

The Microsoft team plans to fix this issue with a future update. As can be seen in the Microsoft roadmap, it is preparing a new dynamic that will disable or “lower the hand” after it detects that the user has already participated in the meeting.

It may first warn the user to “lower their hand” when they have already participated. And if the user does not take any action to modify this option, Microsoft Teams could automatically download it after a certain period of time passes.

This new dynamic would prevent meetings from becoming so confusing, with the “raised hands” icon filling the screen, and the host trying to figure out who really wants to join the meeting.

At the moment, this new function is under development, and it will not be until 2023 that the Microsoft team will officially implement it. Apparently, it will be an option that will be available for both Microsoft Teams and Windows and Mac.

- Advertisement -

And it is not the only function that is scheduled for 2023. Let’s remember that another of the pending dynamics is that Microsoft Teams chat is integrated directly into Outlook. A new option that will allow us to communicate with our team without having to switch between these two apps, since we can maintain communication and see the inbox from the same Outlook interface.