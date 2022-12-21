iPhone SE 4: the release of Apple’s next affordable smartphone would be postponed to 2024

Apple is reportedly considering its options for its discounted iPhone SE 4, with Ming-Chi Kuo predicting that the tech giant will, at least, postpone mass production of the device.

- Advertisement -

While the last 5G iPhone SE was only released at the beginning of 2022, we were already expecting to see a new model arrive next year. Indeed, several reports had suggested that Apple was already preparing the launch of a new generation of its affordable smartphone as early as 2023.

However, the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has finally announced bad news. According to one of its surveys of Apple suppliers, everything suggests that the American manufacturer has decided to postpone the release of its next SE smartphone.

Apple postpones the launch of the iPhone SE 4

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, due to historically weak sales of the current generation iPhone 14 and iPhone SE, Apple may seek to delay or cancel the release of its successor, the iPhone SE 4. We so we shouldn’t not see the arrival of the smartphone before at least 2024.

He also claims that the potentially higher cost of production and sale of the next model is also a cause for concern, given thatit will feature a design change that will use a full screen design. As a reminder, we already know that the next iPhone SE 4 will finally inherit a design with a notch, rather than keeping its small 4.7-inch screen with huge borders.

- Advertisement -

However, rather than enjoying the same OLED display as the current iPhone 14s, the iPhone SE 4 will instead reuse an LCD screen from an older generation of high-end iPhones. Either way, this design change will likely cause Apple to raise the price of its most affordable iPhone, which would prevent it from hitting its original sales targets.

By postponing the release of the iPhone SE 4, Apple could therefore take advantage of the year 2023 to reduce the production costs of its smartphone. After several years of pandemic and component shortages that drove prices up, chip prices could fall again as early as next year.

(1/5)

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (eg, SE 3 , 13 mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022