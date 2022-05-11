Tesla recalls 130,000 cars from the market due to problems with the screen

Blank touch screens can be reason enough to return a car, as evidenced after Tesla recalled 130,000 vehicles in its US model lineup for precisely this issue.

Apparently the touch screens can overheat and go blank, leaving the driver without his main communication system with the car.

It has been some 2021 and 2022 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs, as well as 2022 Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs.

It was reported a few hours ago by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The problem appears during the fast charging process, when the central processing computers do not cool down enough and ends up causing problems on the screen.

The problem is that without that screen, you lose the rearview camera, the settings that control the windshield defrosters, and the gauges that indicate whether cars are in drive, neutral, and reverse, making driving dangerous. It’s much more than running out of Spotify.

Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates, a program update that will improve temperature management. The updates started on May 3rd, but they are not finished yet.

There have been no accidents so far, but there have been 59 related warranty claims since January.

It’s not the first recall so far this year, it’s the 11th since January 27, although most were fixed with software updates.