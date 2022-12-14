Microsoft releases security updates with minor fixes for Windows 10, 8.1 and 7

Microsoft released the monthly security update for its operating systems last Tuesday (13). Patch Tuesday arrives for Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 with important security fixes and stability improvements. For Windows 10, big tech is releasing builds 19042.2364, 19043.2364, 19044.2364 and 19045.2364 through the KB5021233 package. The main change is the fix for a bug affecting the “Camera”🇧🇷 When running the application with low memory available on the PC, the executable becomes unresponsive and closes by itself.

The company acknowledges that there are some issues with the update. Devices running a copy installed offline — that is, with physical media or an ISO image — may have the “Legacy” version of Edge removed without being replaced by the Chromium version.

Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 will have very few changes. With patches KB5021294 and KB5021291 respectively, older editions of the software receive fix for a memory leak in the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS.exe) that occurred on Windows domain controllers. Additionally, devices running the operating system will no longer receive “daylight saving time” in Fiji. It should be remembered that, in the case of Windows 7, the changes will only be seen on computers with Microsoft’s paid extended support service, since the operating system in question was discontinued in 2020.