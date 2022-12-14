Pluto TV announces the arrival of three new channels in December for streaming

The free television streaming service pluto tv announced the arrival of three new channels this December. The news is now available to all users, who can also check more than 100 stations in the grid🇧🇷 According to the platform, the three new channels are: Nickelodeon Rocket Power (channel 733), Oggy e as Baratas Tontas (channel 722) and Pluto TV Kfood (channel 554). These broadcasters can now be accessed on the streaming service grid.





The Nickelodeon Rocket Power channel (733) promises to entertain users with the adventures of four friends who love action and extreme sports. The content option features 24 hours of Rocket Power every day for those interested. - Advertisement - Oggy and the Tontas Cockroaches (channel 722) tells the story of a cat who only thinks about resting, eating and enjoying himself, but 3 cockroaches don’t want to let that happen. Now this cat and his friends are going to come up with a beautiful revenge plan.

Finally, Pluto TV Kfood (channel 554) is an option that promises to make your mouth water. Learn to cook the most delicious dishes of Korean cuisine and discover all the secrets. Come and discover new flavors and expand your palate. Currently, Pluto TV offers more than 150 channels for Spanish-speaking countries and, in Europe, there are already more than 100 channels. The service is available for free on iOS and Android cell phones and tablets, smart TVs, in addition to the website itself. And you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!