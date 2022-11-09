Microsoft releases free virtual machines with Windows 11 22H2 to developers

THE Microsoft updated your free virtual machines offered with the Windows 11 for interested developers. Devices now have version 22H2 of the operating system, recently released with several new features🇧🇷 Microsoft’s free virtual machines are aimed at developers interested in creating new applications compatible with the operating system. Therefore, they are used to test the tools produced.





It is worth noting that these Windows 11-based Microsoft virtual machines are not completely free. User can access free of charge until January 10, 2023🇧🇷 After that date, Microsoft will ask you to activate the operating system. Still, two months should be enough for developers to familiarize themselves with what’s new. The new virtual machines also include tools, Visual Studio 2022, and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2 enabled.

Ubuntu also comes pre-installed, as well as Windows Terminal installed and enabled as a default command line utility and Developer Mode enabled for use. All these tools assist developers in creating applications for the OS. Virtual machines are available for free for four different virtualization platforms: Hyper-V (Windows), VMware (Windows), Oracle VirtualBox (Windows, macOS and Linux), and Parallels (macOS).