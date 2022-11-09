Apple releases second betas of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, watchOS 9.2 and tvOS 16.2

Update (11/08/2022) – by DT

This Tuesday (8), Apple released the second public betas for its operating systems iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, watchOS 9.2 and tvOS 16.2 for all developers registered in the company’s testing program. O iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 received build 20C5043e, while macOS Ventura 13.1 a 22C5044e, watchOS 9.2 the version 20S5342d and tvOS 16.2 the variant (20K5342d. In addition, the macOS has received its Release Candidates (RCs).





macOS Monterey 12.6.2 had build 21G309 (RC) released, while macOS Big Sur 11.7.2 version 20G1008 (RC). The new trial versions of Apple’s operating systems have arrived few days after the release of public betas🇧🇷 As Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, known for bringing information from Apple, pointed out, stable versions for all users of iOS/iPadOS 16.2 (and other systems) should only be available in December. Among the main novelties of iOS/iPadOS 16.2, is the freeform appa collaborative place where iPhone, iPad and Mac users can input documents and images, write, draw and share ideas in real time.

Original text (10/27/2022) Apple Releases Public Betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 With New “Freeform” App and More

Apple launched this Thursday (27) the first iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta, such that will be the next routine updates of the iPhone and iPad operating systems. Following the launch of the developer beta, users registered in Big Tech’s public testing program can finally download the software. Given that these are just routine updates, there is little news for iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2. The highlight is the new “Freeform” application, which consists of a collaborative space where iPhone, iPad and Mac users can enter documents and images, write, draw and share ideas in real time.

For Apple’s family of tablets, iPadOS 16.2 supports external displays for multitasking. With this addition, the Stage Manager will be able to open up to eight applications simultaneously on different displays. This function will only be available on models equipped with Apple M1 and M2 processors. There is also a change in the architecture of the “Home” app, which serves as a hub for controlling smart home devices. Starting with iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, your speed and stability improvements can be seen when using your iPhone or iPad to manage your smart devices — this requires a HomePod with software version 16.2.

Finally, both platforms bring bug fixes reported over the past few weeks. Users can also expect stability improvements and minor changes that improve the overall software experience. Are you planning to download the public beta version of iOS 16.2 or iPadOS 16.2? Comment!

See more!