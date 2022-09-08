Microsoft introduces the Xbox Elite Series 2 (Core in White)

- Advertisement -

has announced the launch of its new Xbox 2 Wireless Controller (Core in White). Prettier than its predecessor, it’s also cheaper, though less complete, no longer includes the swappable paddles, joysticks, D-pad, or black controller case. In return, the new controller can be customized with a full pack of components.

They say from Microsoft that “They have listened to gamers loud and clear and to continue to improve the Elite Series 2 controllers to be more reliable than ever, with refined components that are built to last”. Certainly the Elite series has been good since the release of the original.

In this way, the Elite Series 2 offers the essential components of a good control, adjustable tension joysticks, wrap-around textured grip and high-sensitivity triggers with a shorter lock. The controller has a range of up to 40 hours with its rechargeable battery.

The price drop on the Elite Series 2 in black (179.99 euros), is produced by reducing its customization in joysticks, crossheads and cams, in addition to not including the transport case. Microsoft makes up for it by separately offering what it calls a «Complete Component Pack» which includes an interchangeable crosshead (standard), interchangeable joysticks (2 classic, 1 tall, 1 dome), and sticks (medium and mini). It also includes a carrying case, the charging base and the USB-C cable.

Additionally, starting this holiday season, the new controller will be included within the Xbox Design Lab to add further customization in custom colors and patterns.

Availability and price

The new Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Core (white) is priced at 129.99 euros, while the Complete Component Pack costs 59.99 euros. Both can be reserved in the Microsoft Store and will be available from September 21, 2022. Whoever likes the black finish can purchase the well-known controller, more complete than the basic white, for 179.99 euros.