Microsoft launches Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, a more basic and cheaper controller

If the Xbox Series 2 is out of your budget, you may be interested in Microsoft’s new proposal.

It has presented Xbox Elite Series 2 Core as a proposal, but with fewer accessories than the original version.

This is Xbox Elite Series 2 Core

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core has all the features and functions you already know from the Xbox Elite Series 2 as mentioned by the Microsoft team:

Experience adjustable tension joysticks, wrap-around textured grip and shorter trigger locks. Enjoy unlimited customization with exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life Microsoft Edge, the rollout started on Windows 10 via Update

So in general terms you won’t have to worry about cuts in the experience that it can offer you in your game games. But there is good and bad news.

The good news is that you will not have to invest the 179.99 euros that the original comes out, since Xbox Elite Series 2 will go on sale for 129. 99 euros. However, there is one big detail to keep in mind. .

In the box of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core you will only find the , the joystick and the USB-C cable. This model will not have interchangeable accessories, so you will have to purchase them separately

One of Microsoft’s proposals to complete the experience is the “Complete Component Pack” that includes 1 directional pad, 1 case, sets of levers, 1 charging base + USB-C cable, among other elements. In that case, you will have to invest an extra 59.99 euros.

And an extra change that you will notice in this new version offered by Microsoft is that Xbox One Elite Series 2 Core is white, leaving the black color in oblivion. Both the controller and the accessory pack are already on the Xbox page to make the reservation, although they will be available from September 21.