Microsoft Edge gets updated and gets safe mode improvements in version 105

released last Thursday (1st), a new update for Edge, the default browser of Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems, introducing in the program’s safe mode, which from the update to 105.0.1343.25 passes to support WebAssembly on the 64-bit architecture of the software.1 According to the changelog released by the developer, the novelty was released on the stable channel, and can be downloaded by users worldwide. Unlike previous updates, this one does not introduce major changes to the program and comes only to fix bugs and issues reported by the user community.

Although this edition does not bring new features, it is important to point out that in the last update made available to the Beta channel, the company inserted a new side menu with shortcuts to the main Microsoft services, such as Outlook, Bing, Office and tools, such as calculator and meter. Internet speed, for example. - Advertisement - The list of the stable version does not mention the arrival of this function, so it is possible that the developer will release the menu only in the next few weeks. In tests carried out by the AllCellular we didn’t see any crashes in Edge after the update to v105, however it is recommended to wait a few days before downloading the package.

Changelog: Enhanced Safe Mode Enhancements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for Windows x64. Additional cross-platform support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.

Improved Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode. You can restore to one of the last three published versions of your site list in the Microsoft 365 Administration Center. For more information, see Restoring a Previous Version of a Site List. You can identify gaps in your list of corporate sites by configuring site feedback reports with the InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudUserSitesReporting and InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudNeutralSitesReporting policies. You can view users’ local site list URLs and potentially misconfigured neutral site URLs in the Microsoft Edge site lists experience in the Microsoft 365 Administration Center. For more information, see View site comments in the Microsoft 365 Administration Center. You can configure session cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer for IE mode in your site list in Microsoft 365 Central Administration. For more information, see Sharing cookies between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Improvements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode are now available in GCC. GCC customers can now use the full Microsoft Edge site listing experience in the Microsoft 365 Administration Center.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

