Moto E32 vs Galaxy A13: Which is the best entry-level phone right now? | Comparative

The Moto E32 and A13 focus on attracting the same kind of audience. That is, who wants the best basic cell phone of the moment, so as not to suffocate in the settings, even keeping the price low. Among these - phones from Motorola and Samsung, the top option in this segment is from which manufacturer? Let’s find out now, in the TechSmart .

design

Multimedia and Resources

Performance

Drums

Camera

Price

Conclusion

Design and connectivity

Motorola Moto E32

Despite being two basics, the design makes them look like more expensive models. This is because, even with plastic construction, they seek to bring elements that refer to advanced "brothers". The Moto bets on the flat design with a matte finish, while the Galaxy puts the isolated cameras that make it look like the S22 Ultra. Even though they seek not to be entry-level phones that simple, you won't find any resistance against liquids and dust here either. Their biometric reader is incorporated into the power button on the side of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A13

Of the duo, the E32 offers the most compact and light body. It also differs from the rival for coming with the hole-shaped notch on the screen, more modern than the drop layout present in the A13. Both Motorola and Samsung provide expansion for storage in the microSD card slot inside the triple drawer. The devices have Bluetooth 5.0, but do not need NFC. On Wi-Fi, only Korean supports 5GHz network. In the visual part, the Moto E delivers more advantages and scores. As for connectivity, the Galaxy A scores for superior wireless internet.

best construction None more modern look Moto E32 Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution Moto E32 Best biometrics solution None Best Endurance Certification? None Which is more compact and lighter? Moto E32 Do you have NFC? None 5GHz WiFi support Galaxy A13

Multimedia and Resources

Screen





Manufacturers did not dare on the screen and kept only an LCD display. The Galaxy still manages an above-average brightness level for the category, while the Moto looks to try a more saturated color calibration so it doesn't stray too far from an OLED. The A13 has a slightly larger panel and Full HD+ resolution, against an HD+ of the E32 that wins in front-end use. In addition, Motorola also has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, to give more fluidity to the animations than the 60 Hz of the Korean competitor. At the very least, Samsung responds with Gorilla Glass 5, to give greater protection against scratches. Greater fluidity on one side; better resolution and resistance of the other. One point for each.

best screen technology None best screen brightness Galaxy A13 more accurate colors Moto E32 best screen resolution Galaxy A13 bigger screen Galaxy A13 Best screen/body ratio Moto E32 High Hz screen? Moto E32 Gorilla Glass Protection? Galaxy A13 Overall screen quality Both

Sound





Both the E32 and A13 come with just one speaker in the mono audio system. In practice, the user’s sound experience ends up being compromised, as it does not deliver enough immersion. Their potency is also far from ideal. The Galaxy still exaggerates the treble and results in big distortion at maximum volume. The Moto doesn’t force it at this point, even though it’s still far from a good balance between frequencies. Both have the physical connector for headphones, only Motorola sends the accessory along with the product packaging. For the whole set, the E32 ends up doing better and scores the point in this regard.

Sound is stereo? None Do you have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Moto E32 sound power None Do headphones come in the box? Moto E32

System





The Moto E32 still comes out of the box with Android 11 as the operating system, while the Galaxy A13 already comes with Android 12 out of the box. This one should have a longer lifespan, as the Korean is usually more concerned with system updates than the competitor. None of them support 5G, so here you’ll be limited to the fourth-generation mobile network. Motorola’s 90 Hz panel ends up helping to improve fluidity, but Samsung responds with One UI 4.1 in the Core version, with leaner software to make the experience smooth. In terms of features, manufacturers have dispensed with several of them. The E32 does not come with the Moto app for customizations and only offers the gesture to turn on the flashlight. The Galaxy, on the other hand, left out the Edge Screen shortcuts, the Bixby assistant and Smart View, but kept the customization functions. The well-updated system with a longer lifespan weighs more and gives the A13 the point.

Well-updated system? Galaxy A13 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A13 Which system or customization has more and better features? None Missing connections? left? None More fluid software Edge E32

Performance

The Moto comes equipped with the Unisoc T606 platform, against the Exynos 850 present in the Galaxy. Both come with 4 GB of RAM. Despite this, our speed tests showed a wide advantage for the Korean, with more than 1.5 minutes under the total time. The highlight is for multitasking, as it managed to hold many more apps in the second shift than the competitor. In the benchmarks, we saw a contrary scenario. The E32 chip ranked higher in AnTuTu and Geekbench scores. The gaming performance is practically the same in both, but Motorola still has the 90 Hertz frequency differential. Multitasking performance still weighs heavily and makes the A13 score this time.

Who does better in the opening test? Galaxy A13 Who wins in the most demanding games? Moto E32 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Moto E32 What is the most up-to-date processor? Galaxy A13 Which has better RAM/processor balance? Galaxy A13 Which has more storage? Galaxy A13

Drums

Manufacturers kept the 5,000 mAh battery capacity, which has become a standard in the market. But this does not mean the same duration in practice. The Galaxy was about 2 hours and 20 minutes higher, as our standardized autonomy tests indicated. When charging, Motorola’s 10 W adapter and Samsung’s 15 W adapter take practically the same time to reach 100%. The problem is that this delay in the socket reaches almost 2 and a half hours. It’s point for the A13.

Which one has more battery? None Which recharges faster? None Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy A13 Do you have wireless charging? None

Camera

The E32 has three rear cameras, against four present in the A13 set. The Moto’s 16 MP main sensor is just average, while the Galaxy’s 50 MP goes further and hits more dynamic range and colors than the rival. Korean also takes better pictures at night. The macro of the two sins for the low resolution and for not including the autofocus. Their blur is far from perfect, only Samsung’s still records more acceptable images. Finally, the A13 is the only one to come with an ultrawide lens, which has its limitations, but serves to capture much more of the scenery. By delivering greater quality and versatility, the Galaxy takes the point in this regard.

Best rear camera set Galaxy A13 best night photos Galaxy A13 most versatile set Galaxy A13 best ultrawide Galaxy A13 best telephoto None best macro Both better depth Galaxy A13

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto E32

The duo’s camcorder is limited to Full HD videos at 30 fps, in addition to not having any stabilization system. Galaxy A13 recordings deliver higher image and audio quality, as it captures in stereo, unlike the competition. The Korean’s focus is also more agile than that of the Moto E32. So Samsung scores once again.

Do you have optical stabilization? None Do you have electronic stabilization? None more agile focus Galaxy A13 Do you record in 4K at 30fps? None Better audio capture Galaxy A13 best video quality Galaxy A13

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A13

The front camera of the two has only 8 MP and disappoints in the level of sharpness, although there is more detail on the Galaxy. At night, they both end up with grainy selfies. At least the A13 delivers a better quality portrait mode. When shooting from the front, they maintain the same Full HD resolution at 30 fps. It’s one more point for Samsung’s smartphone.

Best front camera set None Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie None

Price

Both devices are now officially available in Europe. The Moto E32 arrived for a suggested price of BRL 1,500, lower than the BRL 1,700 charged at the launch of the Galaxy A13. In the current market, Motorola is the only one that has already dropped from the R$ 1,000 mark and continues with the same cost difference to Samsung’s rival. As any value less makes a difference in the consumer’s pocket, the Moto E closes the Comparative with the last point.

Which one had the best launch price? Moto E32 Which is currently the best value for money? Moto E32

Conclusion

In the final score, Motorola ended up being well behind Samsung in this confrontation. Despite this, the Galaxy A13 takes better at superior Wi-Fi connectivity, better resolution screen, updated system, faster performance and longer battery life. Not to mention the cameras, which win in all aspects. But the Moto E32 still has some highlights. These include the most modern and compact design, the most fluid panel and the least distorted sound, even if it is also mono. Also, let’s not forget that Motorola has the lowest price, compared to the Korean competitor. Even so, if the gap is small in the market, Samsung’s many more benefits seem to be more worth the purchase than the rival’s device.

RESULT Motorola Moto E32: 4 POINTS More modern, compact and lightweight design

90 Hz screen for greater fluidity

More balanced sound with headphones in the box

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Samsung Galaxy A13: 8 SPOTS Connectivity with 5 GHz Wi-Fi support

Full HD resolution screen and Gorilla Glass 5 protection

More up-to-date and longer-lasting system

faster performance

Longer battery life

Rear cameras with more advanced main sensor and ultrawide lens

Quick focus videos and stereo sound capture

Front camera with better selfies and decent portrait mode

Between Motorola and Samsung, which one caught your attention the most? Would you take any of them home? Comment with us!