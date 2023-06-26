Microsoft bought Bethesda to stop Starfield from being a PlayStation exclusive

- Advertisement -

Last Friday (24), Microsoft and the FTC are in the courts of San Francisco to decide whether the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will proceed or be blocked again. During his deposition, the head of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, revealed the unusual reason for Microsoft to buy ZeniMax. According to him, the goal was to prevent Starfield from being a PlayStation exclusive.

During the deposition, Spencer revealed that Sony had made a deal so that Deahtloop and Ghostwire would not come to the Xbox. When Microsoft discovered that Starfield could be a PlayStation exclusive, the company discussed that it could not be in third place and lose content, deciding to buy ZeniMax to guarantee the content and remain relevant in the market. It is worth remembering that Microsoft bought ZeniMax in September 2020 for US$ 7.5 billion (~R$ 40 billion). Aside from the Starfield comments, Spencer said he couldn't confirm whether The Elder Scrolls VI would be an Xbox exclusive. According to him, it is too early for that decision.