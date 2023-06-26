Synology DS923+ NAS Review | TechRadar

HomeTech NewsSynology DS923+ NAS Review | TechRadar

Tech News
The Synology DS923+ is one of the best NAS devices around today, featuring a wonderful interface making NAS storage, setup, and operation a breeze. Even first-time NAS users can set this up quickly for business or home office use, as the DS923+ model has four bays to hold hard drives and two NVMe slots to run the cache and storage pool. The Synology DS923+ is quick for file transfers and is all-around great to use, and even has some fun entertainment applications that can be used for pure fun if desired.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Unboxing and first impresions

Upon receiving the Synology DS923+, we were delighted to discover that it was almost fully operational straight out of the box, as minimal assembly was required, and even that was simple to complete. We did choose to add the enhanced network port, and then, of course, started on our drives. We added some NVMe drives to help with storage caching and overall performance. Altogether, this took less than 10 minutes, with the companion app helping make setup a breeze.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

