Honor X50 release date and design revealed after specs leak

Update (06/26/2023) – MR

Honor has confirmed that it will make the Honor X50 official at an event in China in July, 5th. Along with the announcement, the Chinese manufacturer published a promotional poster that reveals the rear design of the cell phone. Apparently he’s the model ALI-AN00 certified in May by the Chinese authority TENAA. Like its predecessor, it will have a circular camera module with two sensors and an LED flash.

In the center of the camera module of the Honor X50, there is the inscription "Matrix AI Vision Camera" and that the main sensor has 108 megapixels. In addition to the TENAA certification, the mobile also appeared in the Chinese authority with support for 35W charging. According to the TENAA listing, the Honor X50 will come with a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2625 x 1200 pixels with an under-display fingerprint reader. Under the hood, it will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

For power, it should pack a large 5,700mAh battery unit. As for the operating system, the Honor X50 will come standard with Android 13 under the Magic UI interface. The photographic set will bring a 2 megapixel auxiliary sensor, in addition to the aforementioned 108 megapixel main sensor. In addition to the Honor X50, the Chinese manufacturer is also preparing to launch the foldable Honor Magic V2. Pro. According to a leak, the cell phone will be made official in August.

Update (02/06/2023) – MR

Honor X50 has 120 Hz screen, 5,800 mAh battery and more specs confirmed in certification

The Honor X50, which has code ALI-AN00was recently certified by the Chinese regulatory body TENAA, bringing several specifications, such as a screen with support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a battery unit of 5,800 mAh. Now, the cell phone has appeared in the database of another regulatory body in the country that has confirmed the charging speed of the Honor X50.

As seen in the image below, Honor is expected to ship a charger coded HN-110320C00 / HN-110320C01 in the box of the Honor X50. Apparently your charging will support 35W. According to specifications confirmed at TENAA, the Honor X50 will feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,652 x 1,200 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In dimensions, the device will be 7.98 millimeters thick and weigh 185 grams.

In the photographic set, the Honor X50 should bring a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary one. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel front sensor is expected. As for the operating system, the cell phone will come standard with Android 13 under the Magic UI interface. Under the hood, it will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB internal storage, in addition to an under-screen fingerprint reader. The cell phone will arrive as the successor to the Honor X40 5G and there is still no official date to be announced. By the number of certifications, this should happen in the next few weeks.

Update (5/26/23) – JB

Honor X50 has 120 Hz screen, 5,800 mAh battery and more specs confirmed at TENAA

After having its first aesthetic details revealed, the new Honor X50 has now undergone certification at TENAA and has had all its specifications confirmed. According to the regulatory agency, the device has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that offers 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, the processor apparently is Snapdragon 6 Gen 1and it works with several options of RAM and internal storage: 8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB There is no MicroSD card slot.

On the rear set of cameras, the Honor X50 should be announced with a 108 MP main sensor and a 2 MP auxiliary lens for macro shots. Selfies are guaranteed by the 8 MP sensor. Complete the set, the 5,800 mAh battery with support for fast charging and Android 13 as the operating system. For now, the manufacturer still does not inform when the device will be launched.

Original text (02/05/23)

Beautiful?! Honor X50 has design revealed with circular module and flat screen

The Honor X50 should be the next smartphone to be officially launched by the Chinese manufacturer. Earlier this week, a leaker used the Weibo social network to share a rendering of the new device. The biggest highlight goes to its back, since it is very similar to the Honor X40. That is, we have a large circular camera module that delivers two sensors and an LED flash at the top. The biggest change is on the front, since the curved edges of its predecessor should give way to a flat screen with few edges. See the image below for all the details: