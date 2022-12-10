MediaTek Dimensity 8200 offers a better mobile gaming experience at an affordable price

Over the years, we’ve seen a rise in smartphones designed for gaming, although the prices for these phones are often quite high. These phones include both hardware and software features that help optimize the mobile gaming experience, whether it’s increasing phone performance, turning off notifications, improving cooling, and more.

As we pointed out, phones designed for gaming are not cheap, but MediaTek wants to solve this problem and has announced its latest chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 8200. It has been designed to enhance the mobile gaming experience at a more affordable price. The Dimensity 8200 is packed with features like an octa-core CPU that includes four powerful 3.1GHz Cortex-A78 cores, as well as the Mali-G610 GPU.

It will also have Hyper Engine 6.0 from MediaTek, which helps ensure a smoother frame rate without stuttering, as well as the use of MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0, which can adjust the phone’s screen refresh rate based on the frame rate of the game .

In addition to enhancing the gaming experience, the Dimensity 8200 will also allow phone makers to include things like cameras that can capture images at up to 320 MP and record 14-bit HDR video with AI-powered noise reduction that will smooth images taken with low light.

It also includes a 5G modem so users can access 5G networks on more affordable phones and is WiFi 6E compatible.